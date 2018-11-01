Few calls for disturbance on Halloween night

Halloween night proved to be no rowdier than any other Wednesday evening for police in the Central Okanagan.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey the majority of the calls were for disturbance and bylaw complaints, while some were for reported acts of mischief.

Police responded to an alleged assault near K.L.O. Road and Casorso Road, Wednesday evening, according to O’Donaghey.

Two 17-year-old males contacted police after they were allegedly physically assaulted by two unknown men.

“A verbal confrontation lead to the assault. Both suspects were described as tall Caucasian males,” said O’Donaghey.

The suspects are described as:

In their late teens

One had stubble, spiked hair and was carrying a satchel

One blue jeans with longer black hair.

The teens sustained non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED: Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Theft from business

During the afternoon,on Oct. 31, police were called to a business in West Kelowna following the report of a theft.

Officers arrived at the store, located in the 2300 block of Highway 97, to learn that the suspect had fled with a bag full of unpaid merchandise.

When the man was confronted by store employees he allegedly threatened to harm them with a wooden stick.

O’Donaghey said police searched the area for the suspect and found him displaying erratic behaviours and running in and out of highway traffic.

“This not only put his safety at risk, but the safety of motorists on the highway at risk as well,” said O’Donaghey. “When confronted by police, the suspect remained in possession of the wooden stick, failed to comply with lawful commands and became assaultive towards our responding officers.”

RCMP temporarily shut down the North bound lanes of Highway 97 and were forced to use OC spray (pepper spray) in order to safely take the man into custody.

The 19-year-old Peachland man was transported to local hospital for a full medical assessment. He faces potential criminal charges.

RELATED: Mounties not at fault after B.C. man killed hours after jail release

Teen struck by vehicle

Then just before 9 p.m. a young female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of Parkinson Road, of West Kelowna.

Officers responded to the scene to find the driver of the vehicle, a Ford F-150, checking on the teen as he had remained on scene after calling police.

O’Donaghey stated that it appeared the teen had suddenly stepped out into the roadway, in front of an oncoming truck and was subsequently struck by the pickup’s side mirror.

“Investigators believe that a combination of factors contributed to the collision, which included reduced visibility in the area at the time, dark clothing and lack of full attention on the part of the pedestrian,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The 13-year-old youth was assessed medically at the scene by BC Ambulance Service. She was later transported, as a precaution, to hospital for treatment of what appeared to be relatively minor non-life threatening injuries.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.