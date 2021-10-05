(Black Press file)

Few details after helicopter goes down on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Information limited after chopper goes down at the entrance to Jervis Inlet

A helicopter has gone down on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre confirmed Monday that the helicopter crashed at around 2 p.m. in the area near Killam Bay, at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, northeast of Sechelt.

A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene but has since returned to its base on Vancouver Island.

Coast guard and RCMP investigators remained at the crash site on Monday.

No details have been provided about the type of helicopter involved or whether anyone was hurt.

RCMP now have control of the file and could release more details later.

—The Canadian Press

Helicopter crash

Previous story
Proposal calls for 8-storey rental apartment building in Rutland

Just Posted

The proposed eight-storey building would be located on Rutland Road just north of Highway 33. (Contributed/Arlington Group)
Proposal calls for 8-storey rental apartment building in Rutland

Four Kelowna city councillors participate in a meeting by video conference on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Mayor’s approval required for Kelowna councillors looking to regularly work from home

Many of the participants held signs profiling the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women while marching. (Paula Tran/Capital News)
Kelowna residents march to honour Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

A dog in a witch costume for Halloween. (Yama Markus/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Ancient cultures believed Halloween costumes hid them from ghosts