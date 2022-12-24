Few disruptions at Kelowna airport; weather could impact more flights

As of 9:45 a.m., there have been five flights delayed and four cancelled

Only a few fights are experiencing challenges at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Saturday morning (Dec. 24) but that could change.

As of 9:45 a.m., only five flights have been delayed and four cancelled at the airport. Every other flight is expected to leave on time.

Of the cancelled flights, two of them are to Vancouver, one to Victoria, and one to Toronto. Those cities are also experiencing hazardous winter weather.

With Kelowna expecting five to 10 centimetres of snow today, more flights could be delayed.

Passengers are asked to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport.

Guests picking up passengers can monitor flight times on the YLW website.

Black Press Media will keep up with flight statuses.

