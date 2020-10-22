Student enrolment and withdrawal numbers are detailed in the above graph. (Vernon School District)

Student enrolment and withdrawal numbers are detailed in the above graph. (Vernon School District)

Fewer local, more international students help cover one Okanagan school district’s $1.2M enrolment deficit

School district projected 13 fee-paying international students; 43 enrolled

More local students have opted for online learning this year, but their seats are being filled with an increase in international students.

Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic, the district only anticipated 13 fee-paying international students. The school district currently has 43 international students.

“The reduction in regular enrolment means that there is space in existing classes to teach these students without increasing staffing,” assistant secretary-treasurer Adrian Johnson said in a report.

All of the international youth had their student Visas in place prior to COVID restrictions.

“Some stayed over the summer, some came back two weeks early for their 14 quarantine,” superintendent Joe Rogers said.

There are 206 students studying online, compared to 128 last school year. This is due to more students enrolled in the online VLearn program.

Twenty-eight students have also withdrawn from the public system for homeschooling.

READ MORE: ‘Vernon schools are healthy:’ IH medical health officer

In total, Sept. 30 enrolment numbers are 8,492, which is only 33 fewer students than last year, but there are 117 fewer students in regular school compared to 2019-20.

The Vernon School District is facing a $1.2-million shortfall due to a drop in enrolment for the current school year.

While enrolment represents a large financial hit, other funding areas are up. There is a surplus for international, divisions and education assistants, which brings the total budget shortfall down to $290,000.

An operation surplus of $881,416 from 2019-20 will cover the end shortfall of $290,000.

“Fewer students with special educational needs means that fewer Education Assistants are needed to maintain the level of service provided across the district,” Johnson said. “This is expected to result in a cost-saving of about $460,000.”

The district is already staffed with a lower number of education assistants, so no layoffs or other staff changes are needed to achieve this cost-saving.

The average class size has also dropped. Kindergarten to Grade 3 has the largest reduction at 18 for 2020-21, compared to 19.5 last year and 20.4 the year prior.

“The enrolment variance means that two elementary schools are able to maintain reasonable class sizes with one fewer division,” Johnson said. “This is expected to result in a reduction in staff costs of about $180,000.”

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap School District faces $2-million deficit

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna Francophone school

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Special weather statement in effect for Okanagan Valley
Next story
A short snap election would pose voting hurdles, says chief electoral officer

Just Posted

Neil Fassina will become the new president of Okanagan College on April 1, 2021. (Contributed)
Okanagan College recruits new president

Current Athabasca University president Neil Fassina to replace Jim Hamilton on April 1, 2021

COVID-19. (Courtesy of CDC).
Interior Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

The total number of cases in the region is now at 644

Bull Mountain Adventure Park is located at 5000 Glenrosa Rd in West Kelowna. (Contributed)
West Kelowna’s Bull Mountain Adventure Park hopes to reopen in December

Owner Don Journeay is eyeing the date of Dec. 19

Brian Shiosaki helps his neighbours by shoveling the sidewalk near his home in Rutland during a large snowfall in Kelowna Tuesday. (Carli Berry/Capital News)
Special weather statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

The Okanagan could see up to 15 centimeters of snow on Friday

Five people with alleged ties to the Red Scorpion Gang are facing numerous charges. (Kelowna RCMP)
5 men linked to Red Scorpion gang charged with gun, drug offences

Police seized a machine gun as well as 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Actor Ryan Reynolds surprised a Shuswap family with a special birthday message to their son who was worried he’d be alone on his 9th birthday on Nov. 24. (Tiffanie Trudell/Facebook)
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Deadpool actor helps remind eight-year-old Canoe resident he’s not alone

RCMP detachments across B.C. are now flying Pride flags. (Submitted photo)
Man who spent 4 days injured on floor rescued by Kamloops Mountie

The man is recovering in hospital after being rescued by a police officer conducting a well-being check

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce that B.C. Hydro is proceeding with construction of the Site C dam, Dec. 11, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Site C actions, costs won’t be known until after B.C. election, Horgan says

Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base

The Vernon School District reports 95 per cent of its students have returned to classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Fewer local, more international students help cover one Okanagan school district’s $1.2M enrolment deficit

School district projected 13 fee-paying international students; 43 enrolled

One of the squirrels who ended up having their tails amputated after getting them stuck together with tree sap. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Squirrels recovering from tail amputation after sap situation near Victoria

BC SPCA Wild ARC says squirrels will be released back into wild, fifth sibling was euthanized

Most Read