Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. recorded 974 new COVID-19 cases in the province through May long weekend, according to a Monday afternoon update from health officials.

Broken down by day, there were 356 test-positive cases from Friday to Saturday, 325 from Saturday to Sunday and a further 293 new cases Sunday to Monday afternoon – marking some of the lowest daily case rates in recent months.

Sadly, 12 more people died related to the novel coronavirus, which has no cure, for a total of 1,679 fatalities since the pandemic began in January 2020.

Of the 3,953 people currently infected with the respiratory illness, 292 are in hospital – 96 of whom are in intensive care.

As of Monday, 136,603 people who tested positive are considered recovered.

Last week, B.C. opened up vaccine registration to anyone 12 years and up who wants to be inoculated. So far, 2.8 million doses have been administered, roughly 147,000 of which are second doses.

Meanwhile, the province has been under regional travel restrictions and a ban on indoor dining and worship. The latest restrictions – dubbed a third-wave ‘circuit breaker – are set to expire at the end of the day, pending extension by health officials.

ALSO READ: B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcome patrons indoors Tuesday

“On this holiday Monday, we are grateful for the determination and resolve British Columbians have shown. Their willingness to end this pandemic has been immeasurable,” read a joint statement by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“As we look to tomorrow and the announcement of the restart plan, we encourage everyone to stay the course today. Until tomorrow’s announcement, there are no changes for individuals or businesses.”

