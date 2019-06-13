KPC athlete Dave Allen takes part in a training paddle on Lake Okanagan on June 3, 2019. Photo by: Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Paddle Centre

Fifth annual Waterman Paddle Festival begins this weekend in Kelowna

Athletes from across the Pacific Northwest travel to the Okanagan for the event

The Kelowna Paddle Centre is preparing for the fifth annual Waterman Paddle festival.

The June 15 event will see more than 200 athletes in the five different races.

“We’re very excited to host athletes from across the Pacific Northwest,” said race coordinator Natasha Elliott. “Waterman Paddle Festival continues to grow each year and we’re looking forward to offering a fantastic event this weekend.”

READ MORE: Kelowna paddle crews post strong finish at year’s first competition

The competitions kick off with the kids race at 10 a.m., followed by the small boat race at 1 p.m. During that race, athletes will be competing in either solo or double boats and will travel either the short course (8-10 kilometres) or the long course (16-20 kilometres).

The final ‘SUP’ race will be at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Kelowna paddleboarder ready for races

“It’s always great to paddle at home,” said Dave Allen, who will be attending his second Waterman Paddle Festival.

On Sunday, spectators can see the outrigger canoe six-person teams race. Paddles will hit the water at 8:30 a.m. The B final goes at 10:30 a.m. and the A final starts at 11:30 a.m.

Watching the races is free, more information can be found on the Kelowna Paddle Centres website.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria youth get free transit this fall

Just Posted

Kelowna is home to one of the best white wines in 2019

B.C. had over 800 entries in the national championship

UPDATE: Armed standoff ends in Lake Country

Reports of police swarming mobile home

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Expect a similar day tomorrow

Memorial fastpitch tournament returns to Kelowna

The 7th Andre Blanleil Sr Fastpitch Tournament starts Friday night

Okanagan FC defend home turf with last minute goal

In Game 2 versus their rival Penticton, OKFC wins 2-1

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

The true story of the Hope-Princeton Gallows

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ has reunited with his travelling pals after 50 years

B.C. man meets friends in California; group backpacked in Europe in 1969

South Okanagan baby bit by family dog a ‘superhero’

Nine-month-old baby was bitten by their dog is recovering well

Man in wheelchair escapes Cultus Lake mobile home fire

One 42-year-old male in custody arrested nearby at 1:30 a.m. on June 12

EDITORIAL: Examining a concert

Event held during Summerland Action Festival was poorly attended

Langley rose honouring Bette Midler not for sale in B.C.

Though Langley bred, The Divine Miss M will be used for fundraising to restore New York City

Stolen West Kelowna truck goes up in flames in Vernon

Incident took place 12:40 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at the 4200 block of 20th Street

COLUMN: From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

Most Read