British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

A fifth presumptive case of the novel coronavirus, now called COVID-19, has been confirmed by B.C. health officials.

The most recent patient infected, a woman in her 30s was travelling from Shanghai, chief provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced during a news conference in Vancouver on Friday.

She landed at the Vancouver International Airport before travelling in a private vehicle to her home in the Interior Health region, which includes Kamloops, the Okanagan, Kootenays and Cariboo. She has self isolated in her home.

The woman was around “a very small number of close contacts,” Henry said, who have also self isolated.

Meanwhile, the first B.C. patient to be confirmed with the virus could soon be released from isolation. That patient, a man in his 40s, visited Wuhan before travelling back to B.C. in late January. On Thursday, health officials tested the man for the virus which came back negative.

“The criteria we have for releasing someone from isolation is two negative tests 24 hours apart,” Henry said.

As of Friday, nearly 64,000 total cases were confirmed by mainland China, with a death toll of 1,380.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Coronavirus

