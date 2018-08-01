UPDATE: West Kelowna man knifed in airport parking lot assault

Police still searching for suspect in physical altercation

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP continue their search for a suspect, as a West Kelowna man recovers from the injuries he sustained during an alleged assault with a weapon committed Tuesday evening in a Kelowna International Airport parking lot.

On Tuesday shortly after 9:30 pm, RCMP received a report of a stabbing that just occurred at the airport’s long-term parking lot.

Police have learned that the victim returned to his personal vehicle, when he seemingly interrupted a theft in progress.

A confrontation between the victim and the suspect ensued, but quickly escalated to where the suspect produced a knife and allegedly injured the victim.

The victim, a 54-year-old West Kelowna man, was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service. He sustained what police believed to be a non-life threatening injury.

A search for the suspect, who fled the area on foot, came up empty.

The suspect is described to police as a Caucasian male, 25 to 30 years of age, approximately 5-foot-10 tall, with dark hair, seen wearing a pair of blue jeans, a jean jacket, a plaid shirt and a dark baseball cap.

“Airport officials confirmed that an unknown member of the general public attended the airport’s valet kiosk, seeking security personnel, to report seeing a fight in progress in the long term parking lot,” said RCMP Cpl. Tania Carroll.

“RCMP are asking this witness and any other potential witnesses to come forward with any information that may be of assistance to our investigators.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

A physical altercation between two people occurred Tuesday night in a Kelowna International Airport parking.

Both airport security and RCMP were called to the airport’s southeast parking lot at 10 p.m. to deal with the confrontation.

Kelowna RCMP have not yet responded to Capital News inquiries about the incident, while an airport communications official Jodie Foster confirmed the matter is now under police investigation.

Foster said the response to the conflict reflects the priority the airport places toward on-site public safety.

“A number of security measures are in place that allowed us to attend quickly,” Foster said.

Watch for updates on this incident as RCMP provide more information.

