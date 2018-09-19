Film exposing effects of Canadian mining company to be shown in Kelowna

Hudbay Minerals’ legacy of lead poisoning, and civil-suits including allegations of murder, rape and shootings

photo:eventbrite

A documentary created by investigative journalist and film maker, John Dougherty reviewing Canadian mining company, Hudbay Minerals’ legacy of lead poisoning in Flin Flon, Manitoba where it operated a copper smelter for over 85 years will be shown in Kelowna.

Flin Flon Flim Flam shows the impacts of Hudbay’s former operations in El Estor, Guatemala for which it is now the target of three precedent-setting civil suits in Toronto that have withstood the company’s attempts to have the case thrown out. Charges include murder, rape and shootings.

RELATED: Kelowna filmmakers head to London

In the Peruvian Andes, indigenous villagers occupied a mine site after Peruvian police beat and teargassed protesters angry over Hudbay’s failure to abide by an agreement and in the Santa Rita Mountains of Arizona, Hudbay’s plan to pump groundwater that would threaten Green Valley’s water supply faces wide-ranging opposition.

RELATED: Cranbrook man inspires movie ‘The Grizzlies’ set to debut at TIFF

Following the screening there will be discussion with the director, Dougherty, who will be in attendance. Admission is by donation.

The film will be shown Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at First United Church, Kelowna’s Amnesty International group and First United Church co-host the film, there is parking at the back of the church.

