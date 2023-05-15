Film highlighting the devastation of chronic pain to premier in Kelowna

Director Laurent Goldstein wants to people to know that they are not suffering alone

A film for people who are at a loss for words when asked time and time again to rate their pain on a scale from one to ten by healthcare professionals, is premiering in Kelowna later this month.

On May 29, the film, ‘On a Scale of 1 to 10’, which discusses the physical and emotional burden of living with chronic pain will be played at the Rotary Center for the Arts in Kelowna. In addition to the screening, a panel of healthcare workers including physicians and a naturopathic doctor will be at the event to answer questions.

The director Laurent Goldstein spoke with Capital News about his experience with chronic pain and the inspiration behind the film.

“I saw my mother suffer from chronic pain… It was devastating, not only for her but for her loved ones.”

The film shows people on their unique journeys to regain happiness and independence.

Personally, Goldstein has herniated a disk in his back which took six months to heal. During this time, he was “incapacitated,” and said that he lost the joy in life.

“My quality of life was destroyed.”

Goldstein explained that physical and mental health are intertwined.

The movie premiere is open to the public and Goldstein wants people with chronic pain to know that while they are suffering, they are not forgotten.

“We need to tell these stories, these people are not alone.”

For more information on the film visit onascaleof1to10film.com and to register for the event in Kelowna, go to eventbrite.ca.

