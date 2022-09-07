General voting day for B.C. municipal elections is Oct. 15, 2022. (File photo/Capital News)

General voting day for B.C. municipal elections is Oct. 15, 2022. (File photo/Capital News)

Final filing deadline coming up for municipal election candidates in Central Okanagan

The deadline is September 9 at 4:00 p.m

Those interested in running for mayor, city councillor, school trustee, or regional district director in October’s municipal elections have just a couple of days left to submit their nomination papers.

The deadline is September 9 at 4p.m.

This applies to the City of Kelowna, City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, and Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO). Nominations papers need to be filed at respective municipal and RDCO offices.

Mayor and council candidates are required to gather signatures from 10 nominators while school trustee candidates, for School District No.23 board of education, require two nominators.

General voting day is Oct. 15.

READ MORE: BCGEU, province reach tentative deal in collective bargaining after 2 weeks of job action

READ MORE: Housing and healthcare supports coming for vulnerable Central Okanagan residents

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of KelownaCity of West KelownaLake CountryMunicipal electionvoting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Early morning mobile home fire in South East Kelowna
Next story
Man charged with shooting buses with BB gun in Vancouver wanted Canada-wide

Just Posted

General voting day for B.C. municipal elections is Oct. 15, 2022. (File photo/Capital News)
Final filing deadline coming up for municipal election candidates in Central Okanagan

(Image/ Train Wreck Comedy)
Comedy Club series to take over Kelowna

(Photo - Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
Three vehicle crash takes out traffic light in Kelowna

Kelowna Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 4:40 am Sept 7, 2022. (File photo/Capital News)
Early morning mobile home fire in South East Kelowna

Pop-up banner image