Final phase of construction at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery

Interments can still be booked and construction will be halted during ceremonies

The final phase of irrigation construction at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Kelowna is set to take place next week.

The fourth phase of installing new irrigation at the cemetery will begin March 15 and continue through to July.

The front portion of the cemetery will be affected with construction equipment and fencing, as well as some minor noise disruption.

“We understand that this construction will impact those who wish to visit the gravesites of their loved ones,” said Tracey Hillis, cemetery manager. “We will be working hard to ensure the work is completed in a timely manner and that all disruptions are kept to a minimum. We really appreciate residents’ patience and understanding as we work to complete this project.”

The renewal of the irrigation system will help maintain the integrity of the landscape and trees in the park.

Visitors are asked to adhere to all construction signage and stay out of fenced areas.

Interments can still be booked through the cemetery office, and construction will be halted while the ceremony takes place.

