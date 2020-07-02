Pictured from left to right: Greg Frederick (FreshCo owner), Tammie Watson (Central Okanagan Food Bank), Jeff McGraw (Pro-Ex Transport Systems), James Wong (Grant Thornton). (Kelowna Capital News staff)

Finale of seven-week food drive arrives at FreshCo Kelowna

The new grocery store has partnered with the organization for a food drive

Kelowna’s newest grocery store FreshCo at Dilworth Shopping Centre has partnered with the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB) for a food drive.

The event takes place over the course of the next few days, ending on Sunday, July 5.

Other partners in the food drive include Pro-Ex Transport Systems Ltd. and accounting firm Grant Thornton. A senior accountant with the firm, James Wong, said the food drive at FreshCo is part of a seven-week long initiative not just for the COFB, but for other local food banks as well.

“This is the seventh week of the project, so this is the last leg. We had a food drive at the West Kelowna Superstore and Save-On-Foods, and then we did another at the Kelowna Superstore, Save-On in Lake Country, Superstore in Vernon, and now we’re here,” he said.

Wong said the tent will be set up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day until July 5 and people can buy food at FreshCo to be donated or drop off cash or cheques.

“People can also clear their pantries out, as long as the food is not expired or opened. Sometimes we buy stuff we don’t actually want or we don’t end up using, now is the time to bring them in. All the food that goes to the COFB stays local too, so all your donations help families here.”

Wong said in the last few weeks, they’ve had a promising response from the communities they’ve been to.

“Some of the bins have been full from the other weeks. Here at FreshCo, the staff have been so helpful, going out of the store and encouraging people to donate.”

FreshCo Kelowna’s manager Greg Frederick said this is the first time Sobeys is participating as a retail partner for the food drive.

“I’m super excited to be able to partner up with the COFB on this initiative. This is the first time Sobeys has done something in this fashion when it comes to filling a trailer,” he said.

“Our goal is to fill that trailer in the next three days and do our part to support the food bank here.”

Frederick added Kelowna residents’ generosity was encouraging.

“There isn’t any limit to what people are providing right now and it’s awesome to see. Anybody out there, if you have some time to stop by the store and pick up a few items, we have a few items that are highlighted that the food bank needs desperately, please come and help support them. It’s a wonderful cause and it stays here locally. Come help us and make it a huge success.”

To donate food items, visit Kelowna’s FreshCo, located at Dilworth Shopping Centre.

