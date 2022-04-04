Finalists announced for Kelowna civic and community awards

The 47th Annual Civic and Community Awards will be held April 28 at the Laurel Packing House

Kelowna’s 47th Annual Civic and Community Awards will be handed out, in-person, in April.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented in-person celebrations for the past two years.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the amazing individuals, businesses and organizations that did extraordinary things this past year,” said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manager. “Their excellence, spirit, and dedication to their craft are truly inspiring. We can’t wait to highlight their accomplishments over the next few weeks and in person at the upcoming gala.”

The top three finalists for each category were announced at city council’s April 4 meeting.

Honour in the Arts

Cole Mash

Jennifer Money

Mike Schell

Teen Honour in the Arts

Alex Xiao

Dryden Bennett

Scotty Berg

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

Joni Frei

Pat Sima-Ledding

Mike Sodaro

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Kelowna Secondary School Owls Boys Volleyball Team

UBCO Heat Softball Team

Griffith/Martin Curling Team

Female Athlete of the Year

Joanna Brown

Malindi Elmore

Kierra Smith

Male Athlete of the Year

Jerome Blake

Cameron Chambers

John Gay

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete of the Year

Kennedy Day

Tatum Wade

Anna Hopley

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete of the Year

Everett Schmuland

Nathan Loo

Cole Powrie

Champion for the Environment

Karla Lockwood

Don Dobson

UBC Okanagan

Corporate Community of the Year Award

Jillian Harris Design Inc.

Secure-Rite

Toyota Kelowna

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year

Canadian Mental Health Association

Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Okanagan Valley

Young Citizen of the Year

Brooke Driscoll

David Withler

Keira Dail

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Bernie Ryan

Michelle Droettboom

Lloyd Nelson

All Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award winner will receive $2,000; while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000. The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

Category finalists will be highlighted through the city’s YouTube and social media channels throughout April and on the city’s website. The Civic and Community Awards Gala will be held April 28 at the Laurel Packinghouse.

AwardsCity of KelownaKelownaLocal Hero Awardsvolunteers