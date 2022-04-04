Finalists announced for Kelowna civic and community awards

Kelowna Sails. (Photo contributed)

Kelowna’s 47th Annual Civic and Community Awards will be handed out, in-person, in April.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented in-person celebrations for the past two years.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the amazing individuals, businesses and organizations that did extraordinary things this past year,” said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manager. “Their excellence, spirit, and dedication to their craft are truly inspiring. We can’t wait to highlight their accomplishments over the next few weeks and in person at the upcoming gala.”

The top three finalists for each category were announced at city council’s April 4 meeting.

Honour in the Arts

  • Cole Mash
  • Jennifer Money
  • Mike Schell

Teen Honour in the Arts

  • Alex Xiao
  • Dryden Bennett
  • Scotty Berg

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

  • Joni Frei
  • Pat Sima-Ledding
  • Mike Sodaro

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

  • Kelowna Secondary School Owls Boys Volleyball Team
  • UBCO Heat Softball Team
  • Griffith/Martin Curling Team

Female Athlete of the Year

  • Joanna Brown
  • Malindi Elmore
  • Kierra Smith

Male Athlete of the Year

  • Jerome Blake
  • Cameron Chambers
  • John Gay

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete of the Year

  • Kennedy Day
  • Tatum Wade
  • Anna Hopley

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete of the Year

  • Everett Schmuland
  • Nathan Loo
  • Cole Powrie

Champion for the Environment

  • Karla Lockwood
  • Don Dobson
  • UBC Okanagan

Corporate Community of the Year Award

  • Jillian Harris Design Inc.
  • Secure-Rite
  • Toyota Kelowna

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year

  • Canadian Mental Health Association
  • Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna
  • Society of St. Vincent de Paul Okanagan Valley

Young Citizen of the Year

  • Brooke Driscoll
  • David Withler
  • Keira Dail

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

  • Bernie Ryan
  • Michelle Droettboom
  • Lloyd Nelson

All Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award winner will receive $2,000; while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000. The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

Category finalists will be highlighted through the city’s YouTube and social media channels throughout April and on the city’s website. The Civic and Community Awards Gala will be held April 28 at the Laurel Packinghouse.

