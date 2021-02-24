Accelerate Okanagan has announced the six finalists for the 2021 OKGN Angel Summit. The remaining entrepreneurs will compete for a chance to receive a $145,000 investment in their business. (Eryca Stirling photo)

Finalists named for Okanagan entrepreneur summit

Accelerate Okanagan has named the final six competing entrepreneurs in the OKGN Angel Summit

Accelerate Okanagan’s annual OKGN Angel Summit competition is down to its top six.

Over the last six weeks, the Angel Summit investor group has been busy evaluating this year’s competing companies, and have narrowed down the list of competing entrepreneurs to the six who will pitch live at the public finale on March 18.

A panel of 29 investors have reviewed and evaluated more than 40 applicants to get to this year’s final six, who will be competing for a chance to receive a $145,000 investment in their business.

Two of the finalist hail from the Okanagan, with one from the Shuswap. Here’s a look at this year’s finalists:

  • Beyond Aerospace Ltd. (Kelowna) founded by Mike Ball
  • Enjine (Kelowna) founded by Jin Choi
  • Live It (Nelson) founded by Mike Irvine
  • RocketPlan Technologies Inc. (Vancouver) founded by Joe Tolzmann
  • Streamline Athletics (Vancouver) founded by Brett Montrose
  • Techbrew Robotics (Salmon Arm) founded by Mike Boudreau

In addition to the chance at a big investment, each finalist will get a one-on-one meeting with Canadian business leader and Dragons’ Den star, Arlene Dickinson, who is this year’s keynote speaker at the summit.

“We know one of the biggest challenges facing entrepreneurs is access to growth capital. One of our goals with the virtual format was to ease accessibility for those entrepreneurs looking to raise money,” said programs manager Jenna Stasuk.

“We are thrilled to see companies from all around B.C. and from a variety of sectors make it to this stage in the Summit.”

The finale is the conclusion of 10 weeks of programming seeking to educate new angel investors and entrepreneurs on the investment process.

The finale will be hosted on Remo, a virtual networking platform that allows for attendees to move around the venue, gather with friends in small groups, and chat one-on-one with other guests. For tickets, information and a list of all participating companies, visit okgnangelsummit.com.

