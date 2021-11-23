Financial aid coming to flood evacuees as B.C. officials warn of rainy, ‘challenging’ days ahead

$2,000 will go to each home put on evacuation order due to flooding between Nov. 14 and Nov. 16

A farm is surrounded by flood waster as seen from a fly over of the flood damage in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, November 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Short-term financial aid is coming to all B.C. residents whose homes have been put on evacuation order, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said during a storm update Tuesday (Nov. 23).

The aid will come as a partnership between the province and the Canadian Red Cross, the latter of which will distribute the funds. The program will provide $2,000 per household who have had to evacuate from their primary residence due to flooding between Nov. 14-16.

To access the funds, evacuees are asked to call 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. PT.

There have been about 6,500 people registered as evacuees, the public safety minister said. Four million sandbags are ready to go, with more than 200,000 already deployed by crews and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Farnworth said that even as crews are fixing the damage done to flooded highways and railway tracks, the province is expecting more rain. The minister described the next nine to 10 days as “challenging,” as an already rain-soaked province will be hit by a new deluge of rain.

The province also announced that Highway 7 between Murray Street Road Mission and Highway 1 in Agassiz will be closed to non-essential traffic as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News