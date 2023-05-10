Financial plan adopted, donation to fire department: Peachland council highlights

Financial Plan and Tax Rates Bylaws

Council adopted its 2023 financial plan and 2023 tax rates bylaws. This includes a tax increase of 5.12 per cent. Some of the major general fund capital projects identified in the financial plan include:

$415,000 for a plow truck, sander attachment and snowmobile;

$150,000 for fire hall replacement pre-construction drawings;

$550,000 for the district’s road remediation program;

$300,000 for SCBA replacement for the fire department;

$920,000 for acquisition of property for the new protective services building;

$249,300 for dock repairs and replacements, HVAC unit for the community centre, and a portable stage for community events.

Major Water Fund capital projects for 2023 include:

$2,500,000 for residuals treatment upgrade for the Water Treatment Plant

$400,000 for water meter replacements

$299,000 for a water supply analysis and upgrades

Council also accepted the audited financial statements for 2022 at the meeting.

Fire Department Donation

Council approved an anonymous donation of $10,000 to the Peachland Fire Department, which will be used to purchase training equipment. District of Peachland policy requires council to approve any donation over $5,000.

Field of Dreams Grant

Council was advised that the district was awarded a grant of $37,985 from the Blue Jays Foundation through its Field of Dreams grant program. The money will help restore Turner Park to its former glory as part of Phase I improvements this year.

