Fine tuning Kelowna on the Move plan could make it more inclusive

City of Kelowna staff recommend changes to bylaw to benefit cyclists, skaters and kids

Kids under the age of 12 would be allowed to ride on sidewalks, unless otherwise posted, if Kelowna city councillors accept proposed amendments to the Kelowna On the Move master plan. (Files)

Cyclists won’t need to dismount at specific intersections if city council accepts recommended changes to the Kelowna On the Move Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan on Monday.

The crosswalk at Truswell and Lakeshore in Kelowna is marked with a repeating white square pattern — also known as elephant’s feet — signalling to cyclists they don’t need to get off their bicycle to cross using the pedestrian crosswalk.

Another amendment to the plan updates language in the bylaw allowing children under the age of 12 to ride on sidewalks, unless otherwise posted. Currently, the bylaw only allows push bikes or tricycles on sidewalks.

Sidewalks may also serve a wider variety of wheels. Those on roller skates, in-lines, riding skateboards and longboards or scooting will all fall under the cycle regulations that previously only covered roller skates and blades.

Skaters and scooters of all types will share the rights and duties of a cyclist; they will skate in a bike lane if one is available and they will not ride the sidewalk unless otherwise directed. Reflective gear must also be worn if riding in the dark.

