Area where the fire was reported. (Google)

Fire at church on Gibbs Road in Rutland

The fire was reported about 12:15 a.m. Friday

Kelowna RCMP and fire crews responded to a small blaze at a church in Rutland, early Friday morning.

The fire was reported at about 12:15 a.m. at a church on Gibbs road.

Fire crews were first to respond and requested police assistance, according to Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

“The fire was not suspicious in nature and is not being investigated as criminal in nature,” said Cpl. Lobb.

It’s unclear what caused the fire and if there was any damage to the building.

