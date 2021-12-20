Fire on 1200 block of Leathead at abandoned home for the second time this month (Jen Zielinski)

Fire on 1200 block of Leathead at abandoned home for the second time this month (Jen Zielinski)

Another suspicious fire at abandoned home in Rutland

Fire at an abandoned single-family home on 1200 block of Leathead Rd the second time this month

There is a suspicious house fire across from the Toyota dealership on Leathead Rd.

The road is blocked at Lester and Leathead. Traffic is congested in both directions.

Flames are visible, and crews are attacking the fire from outside the building.

This is the second time the fire department has been called to a fire at this property in the past month.

The house has been boarded up and is considered abandoned.

Six fire trucks are on the scene to manage the blaze.

READ MORE: Update: Abandoned Kelowna house fire considered suspicious

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaHouse fire

Previous story
B.C. extends 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees for another year
Next story
Coquihalla opens to commercial traffic; Hwy 3 to fully open Tuesday

Just Posted

While it's not out of the realm of possibility, Salmon Arm currently has no plan to add glass to its curbside recycling collection program such as what recently rolled out in the North Okanagan. (File photo)
Glass recycling pickup returns to Okanagan

A photo of Prospera Place in Downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Prospera Place operating at 50 % capacity due spread of Omicron

Fire on 1200 block of Leathead at abandoned home for the second time this month (Jen Zielinski)
Another suspicious fire at abandoned home in Rutland

metal pipe with valve is leaking in water treatment plant
Water main break in Peachland, days after upgrades approved to treatment plant