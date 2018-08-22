Fire activity expected to increase on blaze near Olalla

Afternoon winds may prove challenging for crews working on the Old Tom Creek fire

The Old Tom Creek blaze burning west of Olalla remains at 527 hectares in size; however there is a possibility for fire behaviour to increase today.

According to fire information officer Nicole Bonnett there is potential for aggressive fire behavior to increase about 6 p.m. Wednesday with fast rates of spread and elevated intensity in all fuel types.

“Gusty winds may lead to erratic fire behaviour and spotting,” she stated.

On Tuesday, crews continued to directly fight the fire as it burned towards containment lines. There were small amounts of fire growth in some areas of the blaze but were quickly actioned.

For Wednesday, crews will work to limit the amount of growth and fight as much active fire as possible prior to forecasted winds this afternoon.

Heavy equipment will continue to assist ground crews in consolidation of control lines.

