Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

A teacher in Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 received a 10 day suspension for leaving her class unsupervised to hang up signs advertising a school musical production.

It was found that Lori Lea Grant had left the school property because during the time she was gone a fire happened at the school and all students were to evacuate.

According to the BC Teacher Regulation, the school district made a report to the commissioner on Feb. 7 regarding Lori Grant.

It was found that on Jan. 19 Grant was teaching a Planning 10 class and left the school property around 10:25 a.m., without arranging for any supervision during her absence. She took four students to help her, two from the class and two others from the school’s common area during a study block, to help with the signs.

“She did not let school administration know that she was leaving school property, nor did she sign out,” read the report. “Grant also did not ensure that the four students she was with sign out as is required.”

Related: B.C. teacher suspended after student passes out from headlock

After hanging signs at an overpass and a second location, Grant returned with the students at 10:55 a.m. During their absence, there had been a fire at the school which required all students to evacuate. Grant was not present to assist calls in evacuating and she did not arrange supervision so that another adult could oversee the evacuation of the class.

Following the fire, the school principal wrote to some teachers about the incident in order to assist with the ongoing investigation into the fire’s cause. The teachers were asked to identify whether they had left their classrooms before the alarm sounded, and if so, how long they were gone.

“Grant was not forthright in her response, advising the principal that she was between her classroom and the drama room; that she did not see anyone in the hallway around the same time of the fire and that all of her students were accounted for,” said the report.

On Feb. 7, the district issued Grant a letter of discipline and suspended her for 10 days (Feb. 12 to 23) without pay.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cops for Kids rider finds more horsepower
Next story
Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Just Posted

Cops for Kids rider finds more horsepower

Const. Steve James returns to Kelowna for the Musical Ride

NHL all-stars replace West Kelowna boy’s stolen jersey

The jersey was stolen from his mom’s car

Joe Rich Fire Department hosts annual barbecue

The family-fun event will take place Aug. 12

Kelowna judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Election packages available for Lake Country candidates

Packages are available for those who wish to run in the next municipal election

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Gangster involved in international hit found dead in B.C. blueberry field in 2016

Two years after killing, reporter Kim Bolan unearths saga of local drug dealers recruited to Dubai

Fire alarm and unattended class results in Okanagan teacher suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 suspended for 10 days without pay

VIDEO: B.C. advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in hotel room

Karin, Catherine Adams have been caught with pets this year, breaching 20-year ban on owning animals

Johnny Manziel to make CFL debut on Friday

Former Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t started a regular season game since December 2015 with the Cleveland Browns

Victim in Toronto shooting was trying to help wounded

Nursing student Danielle Kane, 31, was shot in the spine while trying to help other victims in attack

New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians

Decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems that lead to slow decisions

B.C. grandma, 70, gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

Laurie Embree called the law ‘unjust’ in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Most Read