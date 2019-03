No smoke was visible from the scene

UPDATE 2:34

According to staff at Blenz Coffee, the alarm was set off due to dust.

Fire crews have left the scene.

——-

Blenz Coffee is being evacuated downtown Kelowna due to a fire alarm.

According to those on scene a possible dryer issue from the next door barber shop caused the alarm to go off.

The two businesses share an adjoining wall.

No smoke was visible in either building.

Firefighters are on scene.

