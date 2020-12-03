The aftermath of the 3 a.m. fire in Keremeos. (Keremeos Fire Department)

The aftermath of the 3 a.m. fire in Keremeos. (Keremeos Fire Department)

Fire and explosion wakes Keremeos residents

A motorhome was consumed and a boat severely damaged after the 3 a.m. fire

Residents of a Keremeos apartment complex were jolted out of bed by an explosion and fire early Thursday morning, Dec. 3.

A camper outside of an apartment complex on Boundary Road, south of Highway 3, caught fire before spreading to a nearby boat.

“The motorhome was destroyed, the boat was severely damaged, the siding on the corner of the building was melted and the deck was starting to catch on fire,” said Keremeos Fire chief Jordy Bosscha.

Fifteen firefighters, two engines, a rescue truck and a utility vehicle responded to the fire when the call came in at around 3:30 a.m., bringing the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. After mop up and clean up, firefighters cleared the scene after two hours.

“We were given notice in time to get there and save the building,” said Bosscha. “Usually it’s saving the foundation or the chimney at that time of day.”

READ MORE: Explosion after early morning fire in Olalla

There was at least one explosion during the fire.

“The tires definitely did blow, because the people were standing around talking and one was saying there’s propane in there. As soon as they said propane there was a loud explosion that sent them running,” said Bosscha. “Fortunately, it was just a tire on the vehicle.”

No injuries were reported at the fire, outside of some residents being treated for smoke inhalation. Residents at the apartment complex rallied to keep the blaze from spreading after the initial explosion.

“They didn’t have any garden hoses, so they were filling up buckets with water in their shower and tubs,” said Bosscha. “A bucket brigade, throwing buckets of water on the deck and the building.”

The motorhome was being used for a resident’s main source of transit but was not being used as a residence prior to the fire, according to Bosscha. The apartment complex is still habitable.

The source of the fire is believed to have been in the motorhome, however, the exact cause is not yet known.

The fire remains under investigation.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘People need to start listening’: IH top doc combats COVID-19 misconceptions
Next story
First long-term care resident dies from COVID-19 in Interior Health

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna’s 2021 preliminary budget proposes 4.27% tax increase

Proposed budget calls for eight new RCMP officers

Good Samaritan Mountainview Village located at 1540 KLO Road in Kelowna. (Good Samaritan Society)
First long-term care resident dies from COVID-19 in Interior Health

Man in his 80s dies following virus outbreak at Mountainview Village

(File)
One death and 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,981 total cases, 609 are active and those individuals are on isolation

The former BC Tree Fruits office building at 1473 Water Street has been sold. (Contributed)
BC Tree Fruits downtown Kelowna office sold for $7.5M

Historic building sold for 44 per cent more than the $5.2-million asking price

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP was called to a report of a fight at an Okanagan Landing Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 31, but issued the homeowner a ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for having too many people at the party. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna man, dog rescued from carbon monoxide poisoning

The man was quickly transported to the hospital

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

The aftermath of the 3 a.m. fire in Keremeos. (Keremeos Fire Department)
Fire and explosion wakes Keremeos residents

A motorhome was consumed and a boat severely damaged after the 3 a.m. fire

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. (Quinn Bender photo)
First Nations renew call to revoke salmon farm licences

Leadership council implores use of precautionary principle in Discovery Islands

Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps poses for a photo with his parents Amanda Sully and Adam Deschamps in this undated handout photo. Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps was the first baby in Canada to be diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy through Ontario’s newborn screening program. The test was added to the program six days before he was born. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Children’s Hospital Eastern Ontario *MANDATORY CREDIT*
First newborn tested for spinal muscular atrophy in Canada hits new milestones

‘If Aidan had been born any earlier or anywhere else our story would be quite different’

Margaret Holm
HOLM: Better Bicycle Lanes

Margaret Holm writes about solutions to global warming

The newly opened Switzmalph Child Care Centre at Salmon Arm offers culturally enriched programs featuring the Secwépemc culture but is open to children of all heritages. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Video: Switzmalph Child Care Centre shares culture with Shuswap community

New daycare at Salmon Arm offers Secwépemc culturally enriched programs to children of all heritages

Man walking in the winter downtown.
Dyer: The role of air tightness testing in energy efficiency

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Are we really “all in this together?”

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Most Read