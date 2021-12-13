Fire at abandoned Kelowna home

Fire crews are responding to a report of smoke coming from an abandoned building off Leathead Road in Kelowna.
Smoke was first reported at about 1 p.m. on Monday.
Leathead Road is being reduced to one lane while emergency crews are on scene.
No visible flames are coming from the structure but smoke could be seen pouring from boarded-up windows.
Firefighters are using a chainsaw to enter the building.
FortisBC is being called to the scene as is BC Ambulance.
More to come.
A fire in an abandoned property on Leathead Road has reduced traffic to a single lane. #Kelowna #fire pic.twitter.com/okwOHIIIGe
— Brennan Phillips (@BrennanPhilli11) December 13, 2021
