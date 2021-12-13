Fire at abandoned home. (Brennan Phillips/ Black Press Media)

Fire at abandoned home. (Brennan Phillips/ Black Press Media)

Fire at abandoned Kelowna home

Smoke reported to be coming from home on Leathead Road

Fire crews are responding to a report of smoke coming from an abandoned building off Leathead Road in Kelowna.

Smoke was first reported at about 1 p.m. on Monday.

Leathead Road is being reduced to one lane while emergency crews are on scene.

No visible flames are coming from the structure but smoke could be seen pouring from boarded-up windows.

Firefighters are using a chainsaw to enter the building.

FortisBC is being called to the scene as is BC Ambulance.

More to come.

READ MORE: West Kelowna, 15-year-old female missing

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fireKelowna

Previous story
Canada’s public health system needs renewal, chief officer Dr. Theresa Tam says

Just Posted

Fire at abandoned home. (Brennan Phillips/ Black Press Media)
Fire at abandoned Kelowna home

Still from ‘This As Not a Ceremony’ (National Film Board of Canada)
Westbank First Nation-based filmmaker showcased at Sundance Film Festival

Marissa Bourgonje was last seen in West Kelowna on Dec. 11 (Kelowna RCMP)
West Kelowna, 15-year-old female missing

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, as well as Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt will see intense bands of snow of up to 15 centimetres. Black Press File Photo.
Potential overnight snowfall across B.C. Interior