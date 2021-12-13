Fire at abandoned Kelowna home

Smoke reported to be coming from home on Leathead Road

Fire crews are responding to a report of smoke coming from an abandoned building off Leathead Road in Kelowna.

Smoke was first reported at about 1 p.m. on Monday.

Leathead Road is being reduced to one lane while emergency crews are on scene.

No visible flames are coming from the structure but smoke could be seen pouring from boarded-up windows.

Firefighters are using a chainsaw to enter the building.

FortisBC is being called to the scene as is BC Ambulance.

More to come.

A fire in an abandoned property on Leathead Road has reduced traffic to a single lane. #Kelowna #fire pic.twitter.com/okwOHIIIGe — Brennan Phillips (@BrennanPhilli11) December 13, 2021

