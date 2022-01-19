Cactus Club Cafe had a fire at the back of the building at 6:50 a.m. (Jen Zielinski / Capital News)

Cactus Club Cafe had a fire at the back of the building at 6:50 a.m. (Jen Zielinski / Capital News)

Fire at Cactus Club Cafe in Kelowna

The fire department responded to a call at 6:50 a.m. on Banks Rd

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to their third fire in three days at the Cactus Club Cafe on Banks Rd. early this morning.

At approximately 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 19, the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call that there was smoke coming from the rear of the restaurant.

A fire was found inside the exterior wall of a mechanical room located at the back of the building. The fire was exposed and extinguished. Fire damage was contained to the mechanical room and exterior wall with no extension into the restaurant. The fire is considered most likely electrical in nature and will be investigated by the Kelowna Fire Department.

The Fire Department responded with three engines, a rescue unit, a command vehicle, and a safety officer.

