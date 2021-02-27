Kamloops Fire Rescue battled a landfill fire which belched toxic smoke into the air on Feb. 27. (City of Kamloops Photo)

Kamloops Fire Rescue battled a landfill fire which belched toxic smoke into the air on Feb. 27. (City of Kamloops Photo)

Fire at Kamloops landfill sends thick black smoke into the air

Firefighters made slow progress on the fire throughout the morning.

  • Feb. 27, 2021 4:03 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

A fire in a scrap metal pile at the Mission Flats landfill is proving difficult to douse, though the blaze has been contained to that pile.

More worrisome is the fact the thick, black smoke billowing from the pile and spreading eastward has been described as toxic by Kamloops Fire Rescue, with residents downwind of the smoke advised to stay inside.

“Slow progress is being made on the fire,” Kamloops Fire Rescue said on its Twitter account at 11:25 a.m. “This type of fire requires a high volume of water to fight with. “Unfortunately, water supplies are limited, there are no hydrants close to the fire, so all water must be shuttled in with our water tender trucks.”

As of 10:45 a.m., fire crews were bringing water to the fire from hydrants near the Domtar pulp mill, just east of the landfill.

Read More: Chase RCMP arrest intoxicated man running into highway traffic

Read More: Collaboration on Shuswap highway project receives national award

The initial response to the blaze included nine members of Kamloops Fire Rescue, along with three apparatus.

The blaze is stubborn, with plenty of items to fuel it, leading to continued clouds of thick, black smoke to be emitted into the air. There are many items burning, including old appliances.

The smoke was first seen rising above the landfill on the south side of the Thompson River, across from Kamloops Airport, at about 8:30 a.m.

Jen Fretz, the City of Kamloops’ operations director, told KTW the blaze started in a metal scrap pile at the dump, noting the landfill is closed to the public until fire crews are finished dousing the flames.

Read More: 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Read More: A timeline of events in British Columbia’s Site C dam project

There have been no injuries reported and Fretz said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

“Kamloops Fire Rescue will look at that once they are finished dealing with the fire,” she said.

In the meantime, residents who intended to use the landfill on Saturday are advised to go to the landfill in Barnhartvale and to bring cash. That landfill is at 970 Eliza Rd. and is open until 4:30 p.m.

The fire has apparently not impacted air quality generally, as the B.C. Air Quality Index has Kamloops’ data at 3 as of noon on Saturday, which is in the low health risk range. The moderate health risk range is between 4 and 6, with high health risk readings between 7 and 10. The index measures particulate matter in the air.

However, many residents have reported on social media that they are being hit with pungent odours, some describing “burning plastic” and others noting it smells like wires burning.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fire evacuation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver restaurant owner ordered to pay $4,000 to customers after racist remark
Next story
WWII plane fly-past honours U.K. Captain Tom Moore at his funeral

Just Posted

Approximate location of the vehicle incident. (Google Maps)
Vehicle incident blocking Coquihalla traffic in both directions

Both directions of traffic stopped due to vehicle incident

(HelloKelowna - Twitter)
West Kelowna billboard bearing anti-vaccine messaging deemed misleading

Ad Standards investigated the billboard, noting a lack of evidence to support the messaging

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Christina Camilleri: Making holistic health care accessible

Christina Camilleri founded and operates Healthy Essentials Clinic

Carmen Rempel. (Phil McLachlan, Capital News)
Kelowna Gospel Mission’s executive director is uniquely feminine, and unapologetic for it

Carmen Rempel started her role last year

(City of Kelowna)
Kelowna staff caution against 1,200-home proposal in Upper Mission

Staff say project is at odds with city policy, compromises transportation system, more

Abbotsford’s Kris Collins turned to TikTok out of boredom when the provincial COVID-19 lockdown began in March 2020. She now has over 23 million followers on the video app. Photo: Submitted
Internet famous: Abbotsford’s Kris Collins is a TikTok comedy queen

Collins has found surprise stardom alone with a phone

Chase RCMP held two men involved in drunken disturbances overnight in their detachment’s cells on Feb. 6. (File Photo)
Chase RCMP hold two men involved in drunken disturbances overnight

The two seperate incidents took place less than an hour apart.

Kamloops Fire Rescue battled a landfill fire which belched toxic smoke into the air on Feb. 27. (City of Kamloops Photo)
Fire at Kamloops landfill sends thick black smoke into the air

Firefighters made slow progress on the fire throughout the morning.

A Vancouver restaurant owner was found guilty of violating B.C.’s Human Rights Code by discriminating against customers on the basis of their race. (Pixabay)
Vancouver restaurant owner ordered to pay $4,000 to customers after racist remark

Referring to patrons as ‘you Arabs’ constitutes discrimination under B.C.’s Human Rights Code, ruling deems

Baldy Mountain Resort is temporarily closed following the death of a resort family member. Pictured above is a sunrise at the resort, Feb. 19, 2021. (Baldy Mountain Resort/Facebook)
Baldy Mountain ski hill closed following death of resort family member

Authorities currently investigating, resort set to reopen Sunday, Feb. 27

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Chase RCMP arrest intoxicated man running into highway traffic

The man was wanted on several warrents in Alberta; was held overnight but released

Nanaimo children’s author and illustrator Lindsay Ford’s latest book is ‘Science Girl.’ (Photo courtesy Lindsay Ford)
B.C. children’s writer encourages girls to pursue the sciences in new book

Lindsay Ford is holding a virtual launch for latest book, ‘Science Girl’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pig races at the 145th annual Chilliwack Fair on Aug. 12, 2017. Monday, March 1, 2021 is Pig Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6

Pig Day, Canadian Bacon Day and Grammar Day are all coming up this week

Most Read