Fire at North Okanagan high school

Student alleged to have started blaze in wetland behind Clarence Fulton

A fire near Clarence Fulton Secondary School was allegedly sparked by a student Tuesday afternoon.

Cattail and grass in the wetland area behind the school was quick to ignite after the call came in shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Custodian Todd Hay said a Grade 8 or 9 student admitted to starting the fire.

“There was three of them,” said Hay, of the students which were detained by school officials. “He fessed up, that was a good thing.”

Despite some difficulties gaining access to the area, Vernon firefighters were quick to douse the blaze.

It was the second grass fire crews were called to in a matter of hours Tuesday.

See: Small grass fire on Tronson Road in Vernon

None of the nearby homes or the school were damaged.

RCMP were also on scene, taking pictures of a lighter found next to the blackened grass.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.