Fire at North Okanagan pellet plant

A fire at the Lavington pellet plant filled the valley with smoke Tuesday, Sept. 29. (Anna Clarke photo)

Fire crews are currently responding to a structure fire at a Lavington mill.

A burner at the Pinnacle Pellet Plant on School Road is reportedly on fire, and smoke is filling the valley.

The blaze, which broke out around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, saw both Lavington and Coldstream fire departments attend.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

This is the second fire at the plant this year, following a blaze in May.

READ MORE: Lavington pellet plant fire under investigation

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.