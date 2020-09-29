Fire at North Okanagan pellet plant

Fire crews are currently responding to a structure fire at a Lavington mill.
A burner at the Pinnacle Pellet Plant on School Road is reportedly on fire, and smoke is filling the valley.
The blaze, which broke out around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, saw both Lavington and Coldstream fire departments attend.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
This is the second fire at the plant this year, following a blaze in May.
