Fire at problem house in downtown Penticton deemed suspicious

The fire is in the same location of a shooting on April 11

A fire broke out Sunday night at a home on Westminster Ave. and Bassett St. The fire is suspicious. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

A home some neighbours have been calling a problem house in downtown Penticton caught fire Sunday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., Penticton Fire Department was called out to a blaze at the home on Westminster Avenue and Bassett Street. The fire is deemed suspicious, confirmed police.

A couple ambulance and RCMP were also on scene.

According to neighbours, several people were seen fleeing the home. Neighbours also saw utility vehicles there as well and heard a chainsaw going. There is police tape around the home and an officer stationed at the home on Monday. The backyard contains numerous bike parts.

The backyard of a problem house that had a fire Sunday night shows numerous bike parts. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

This same area of Westminster and Bassett was the location of a shooting April 11. Bullets hit an uninvolved vehicle.

A vehicle of interest was identified from doorbell camera video from the area of Westminster Avenue and Bassett Street.

There has been no new information from that shooting.

