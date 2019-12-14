WATCH: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday morning

(Video: Jay Dowhaniuk)

There were no injuries in a late night blaze that tore through a Big White chalet early Saturday morning.

According to reports, the fire started around 2 a.m. at a home on Porcupine Drive on the resort.

Several posts on social media show the fire ripping through the property, nicknamed the A-Frame.

Big White senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall said the property was under renovations and no one was living in it.

“Big White fire crew were there and put it out,” Ballingall said.

“It certainly lit up the night sky, but no other residents were affected by the fire”

Ballingall said the Big White fire crews were quick to protect the surrounding residences.

