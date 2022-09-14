A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Rutland on Sept. 14. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Fire breaks out at abandoned home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Reports of squatters recently in building

Firefighters had to battle a blaze at an abandoned home in the 200 block of Valleyview Road on Sept. 14.

Black smoke was reported coming from the home in Rutland just before 11a.m. Emergency crews, including three fire engines, were forced to kick in the door to gain access.

Fortis BC has also been called to the scene.

Reports from emergency services said that the fire was knocked down by about 11:30.

A neighbouring property manager told Capital News that there has been a problem with squatting on the property before.

City of Kelowna

