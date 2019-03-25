VIDEO: ‘Mushroom cloud of smoke’ coming from East Kelowna house fire

Fire crews are rushing to a two-alarm house fire in East Kelowna Monday morning.
Reports say a home in the 3200-block of Hall Road has a four-car garage directly by the house is in flames with “small explosions” going off.
Firefighters say everyone got out safely.
A neighbour said the blaze started half an hour ago.
He told the Capital News it looked like a “mushroom cloud of smoke.”
Dunsmuir Road has been closed off and emergency crews are detouring traffic.
More to come.
