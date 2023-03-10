Fire breaks out in North Okanagan home

Flames and thick smoke coming from structure

Coldstream firefighters battled flames and thick smoke coming from a house fire Friday afternoon.

The blaze, on the corner of Cottonwood Lane and Torrent Drive broke out around 4 p.m. March 10.

Everyone got out of the home safely, which was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Crews continue to mop up the fire at the single-family dwelling.

Torrent Drive and Cottonwood Lane are closed to all but local traffic.

fireNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

 

Coldstream firefighters battle a house fire Friday, March 10. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Coldstream firefighters battle a house fire Friday, March 10. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Coldstream firefighters battle a house fire Friday, March 10. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
