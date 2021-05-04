Fire breaks out on Kelowna apartment deck

The Monday evening blaze resulted in water and smoke damage to the unit

A fire broke out on the deck of an apartment suite located on the fourth floor of the Sopa Tower on Pandosy Street on Monday evening (May 3), resulting in water and smoke damage to the unit.

At around 10:45 p.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to reports of flames on the suite’s deck. A handline was deployed to darken the fire and to give an aerial device time to set up, and an interior crew was deployed to gain access to the suite.

The fire was confined to the deck and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated, and the fire department said that initial findings have deemed the cause of the fire to be unsuspicious.

