Fire burning in Kelowna commercial building complex

A fire is burning in the complex at Highway 97 and McCurdy Road.

  • Sep. 10, 2018 6:30 a.m.
  • News

A fire is burning in a commercial complex at Highway 97 and McCurdy Road.

More information to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna residents walk the street to curb speeders
Next story
Kelowna drums up attention for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Just Posted

Kelowna drums up attention for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Kelowna’s Downtown vibrates to the beat of a drum circle

A chilly weekend in Kelowna: in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how Kelowna spent the weekend

West Kelowna residents walk the street to curb speeders

Residents of Campbell Road say the speeding has gotten out of hand

RCMP chase down alleged arsonist

The man was apprehended before reaching a wooded area

Two plays to be held in mysterious Kelowna locations this fall

New Vintage Theatre’s fall Starry Nights theatre has begun

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Wrapping up Jazz Fest for another year

22 years old and better every year

VIDEO: Provincial kids triathlon sees record attendance in Vernon

More than 200 athletes dove into Vernon for the sixth annual Paradigm Naturopathic Kids Triathlon

Coast Guard warns of explosive hazard after barge runs aground on Haida Gwaii

West Coast Marine Response deploys skimmer vessel from Prince Rupert

Indigenous groups still want to buy stake in Trans Mountain after court setback

Federal Court of Appeal ruling quashed the government’s approval of the project

Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before

He sent the email to University of Calgary students

Pop singer missing after going overboard on cruise ship off Canadian coast

German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea

‘It’s pretty embarrassing:’ Winnipeg aims to put less poop in river

3.2 million litres of raw sewage and rainfall runoff spilled into Winnipeg’s river system last month

B.C. VIEWS: Canada’s carbon tax house of cards is falling down

Revealed as just another sales tax, it’s doomed in B.C. and nationally

Most Read