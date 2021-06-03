Fire closes Highway 97 north-west of Vernon

Blaze near former racetrack has motorists turning around

Traffic is slowed on Highway 97 north of Vernon after a fire broke out beside the highway Thursday morning, June 3, near Grandview Flats Road. (Jennifer Bellmann photo)

Highway 97 is closed to traffic between Vernon and Falkland due to a fire.

Thick, black smoke can be seen from the blaze, reportedly at a sawmill.

Motorists are being turned around as crews battle the blaze.

Aim Roads is conducting traffic control.

**STRUCTURE FIRE** has CLOSED #BCHwy97 north of #ArmstrongBC at Tonasket Rd. Emergency crews are on scene and assessment is in progress. There is no detour available at this time. Check @DriveBC for updates on this event. @TranBC pic.twitter.com/siTO4BlqB6 — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) June 3, 2021

