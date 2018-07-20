Trucks starting move in with supplies at Carrington Road site in West Kelowna on Thursday to set up new command centre and camp for BC Wildfire firefighting personnel. Photo: Matthew Avery/Capital News

Fire command centre relocating from Penticton to West Kelowna

Firefighting resources to be concentrated out of temporary camp

The BC Wildlife incident command centre for the Central Okanagan firefighting efforts will be moved from Penticton to West Kelowna this weekend.

Efforts are already underway to set up the command centre and firefighter camp, which is expected to be operational by Saturday, on the south end of Carrington Road next to the A&W Restaurant.

Noelle Kekula, BC Wildfire spokesperson, said the camp set-up is now underway, a reflection of the need to concentrate all manpower and communication resources in one location to better utilize and manage those resources.

“It’s difficult to house everyone being the summer tourist season and if we can keep the firefighting crews together it’s better for managing their hours and safety better,” said Kekula.

Currently, Kekula said there are 200 firefighters engaged in battling a multitude of fires along with 15 helicopters and air tankers as needed currently based at the Penticton airport.

While having a greater visual presence on the Westside, Kekula said efforts to keep the public informed on changes to the status of the various fires across the region is being done through social media, with updated postings to the BC Wildlife website, Facebook and Twitter.

She said the daily media briefings that had been a regular occurrence for fires in past years has been done away with due to the time and effort to pull people together to stage those events.

“With the number of fires going on, the attention of the firefighting efforts need to be directed at fighting the fires so we are using social media more now to help get the information out to the public, ” she said.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire “stable” this morning
Next story
Updated: Evacuation order downgraded to alert for properties near Peachland

Just Posted

Cooler temps today, but no rain in forecast until August

Environment Canada does not have good news when it comes to fighting fires in the Central Okanagan.

Updated: Evacuation order downgraded to alert for properties near Peachland

Crews continue to battle the 1,000 hectare Mount Eneas blaze south of Peachland

Fire command centre relocating from Penticton to West Kelowna

Firefighting resources to be concentrated out of temporary camp

Lake Country firefighters lend a hand to combat 1,000 hectare blaze

The Mount Eneas wildfire remains out of control south of Peachland

Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Summerland campfire ban issued

Ban took effect at noon on Friday to reduce wildfire risk

Ban imposed on vehicle access to Kalamoir Regional Park

Precaution taken due to high fire hazard

Power affected by wildfire

Approximately 244 B.C. Hydro customers west of Summerland affected by the power outages

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Summerland Stomp cancelled

Wildfires in area lead to cancellation of event at Summerland Rodeo Grounds

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Tigers complete series sweep

Vernon grounds Kamloops 12-9 for Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoff title

Five small fires burn east of Oliver

At least one of the fires is suspected of being human caused

Most Read