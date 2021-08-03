Fire crew now assigned to Three Valley Lake wildfire

Steep terrain prevented BC Wildfire Service from responding to the fire earlier

Three Valley Lake Fire on July 20. (Photo by Nicole Rodriguez-Garcia)

BC Wildfire Service now has 16 personnel assigned to the Three Valley Lake fire.

In an update earlier today, Aug. 3, the service reported that the fire is approximately 500 hectares in size and the crew is working to keep the southwest corner of the fire away from the highway.

Until yesterday, the service had no personnel assigned to the fire, saying the steep terrain is unsafe for crews to access.

A structural protection unit is deployed at Three Valley Lake Chateau and CP Rail is responding with helicopter support when visibility allows.

The fire was first discovered July 11. For around 10 days BC Wildfire Service reported no growth, however they are now saying mapping has been difficult due to steep slopes and smoke. They updated the size to 309 hectares July 29 and 500, yesterday, Aug. 2.

It is located approximately 18 km west of Revelstoke and is highly visible from Highway 1.

