Fire crews back at Kelowna heritage home

The home was destroyed in a blaze Oct. 20

Fire crews respond to a flare up a heritage home in Kelowna just days after a blaze causes significant damage (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Kelowna firefighters returned to a heritage home that saw significant damage in a fire Oct. 20.

The department was called to the home on McDougall Street Sunday, Oct. 23 around 11 a.m. after smoke was seen coming from the roof.

Crews spraying through upper floor windows after reports of smoke at the same home on McDougall St in #kelowna that burst into flames just days ago @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/VhhOvkgDHI — Brittany Webster (@thebrittwebster) October 23, 2022

The fire chief on scene said little flare-ups after a large structure fire aren’t uncommon.

Fire personnel pumped water from a nearby fire hydrant into the upper level of the house.

Due to damage from the initial blaze last week, the house has been deemed structurally unsound and crews were forced to work from the outside of the building.

READ MORE: Kelowna heritage home suffers extensive damage after major structure fire

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

House fireKelowna