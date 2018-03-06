One person arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

UPDATE: 11:37 p.m.

As fire crews were being dispatched to a possible blaze outside a home on Webber Road, a call came in that flames had indeed extended into the structure.

It appears the fire may have been intentionally set and police are now investigating the cause as suspicious.

Assistant fire chief Brent Watson said crews responded with two fire engines, a command vehicle and were able to make a quick attack in knocking the blaze down.

Residents were at home when the fire broke out and was able to safely evacuate.

RCMP at the scene told the Capital News one person was arrested after a witness apparently saw the suspect start the fire and then followed them away from the scene.

Police confirmed the person was arrested on Lower Glenrosa Road which is just a block away from the home where the fire was started.

—-With files from Doug Farrow

ORIGINAL:

Fire crews were called to a structure fire in West Kelowna just after 10 a.m.

Smoke was reported coming from a two-story home at 3627 Webber Road, Tuesday.

The blaze appeared to have started at the back side of the house.

Fire crews have extinguished the flames.

