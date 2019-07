Possible brush fire near Pauls Tomb

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a small brush fire at Knox Mountain Park.

Reports were called in of black smoke coming from the Paul’s Tomb area.

A Gator ATV was requested to access the trail.

Witnesses say they smelt smoke in the area but fire crews reported no signs of a fire upon investigation.

More to come.

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

