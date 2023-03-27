Fire crews on scene of large ‘burn pile’ in east Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department is dealing with a burn pile that may have gotten out of control in east Kelowna.

Crews were called to Reid Road, between East Kelowna and Pooley roads, just after 1 p.m. March 27.

The fire does seem to be close to a house on the property, however, a firefighter at the scene says it is not threatening the home.

Reid Road is closed as crews extinguish the blaze.

Capital News will have more information as it becomes available.

Pop-up banner image