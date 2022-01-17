Fire crews respond to smoke and flames coming from Black Mountain home

Kelowna fire crews are responding to reports of flames and smoke coming from a garage of a home in Black Mountain.
Crews were called to Mine Hill Drive just before 3 p.m.
Once on scene, fire could be seen coming from the roof of a garage, it’s unclear if flames spread into the home.
The blaze is being reported as a two-alarm fire and several emergency crews are responding.
Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update the story as more information comes available.
@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.