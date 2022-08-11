Reports of white smoke filling a building at 587 Lawrence Ave. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

Fire crews responding to incident on Lawrence Ave. in Kelowna

A curling iron was to blame for a business on Lawrence Avenue filling up with smoke Thursday. (Aug. 11) morning.

Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) crews were called to 587 Lawrence Avenue around 8:45 a.m. and reported smoke in VN Organic Spa & Nails. KFD tells Capital News a curling iron was left plugged in overnight and it fell onto a planter, causing the smoke.

There were no injuries and no damage to the inside of the business.

Damaged planter from inside 587 Lawrence Ave. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

Damaged planter from inside 587 Lawrence Ave. (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

