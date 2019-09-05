(Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)

Fire crews responding to ‘weird smell’ at École De L’Anse-Au-Sable

Firefighters were focusing their investigation on the gym

Kelowna’s École De L’Anse-Au-Sable is under evacuation due to some kind of odour reportedly coming from the school gymnasium.

Fire crews were on scene, inspecting the school’s buildings, shortly after 3 p.m. Firefighters could be seen walking on the roofs of the building connected to the gymnasium.

Platoon Captain Dennis Miller told Kelowna Capital News that they received reports of a “weird smell.”

Miller could not confirm what specifically was behind the odour.

The students were being moved onto buses and transported to Lequime Road, where parents will be able to pick them up.

Previous story
South Okanagan pharmacist denies wrongdoing in overdose death of employee
Next story
RDOS director raises questions about process for police officer’s replacement

Just Posted

BREAKING: Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Montreal Canadiens goalie joins Rockets for practice

Carey Price stopped in for a visit at Rockets camp Thursday

New ride-hailing company to launch in Kelowna

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

‘Visibility is important right now’: Pro-choice advocates, protesters clash outside Kelowna hospital

The two groups have both been lining the streets outside Kelowna General Hospital for weeks

Kelowna ready to welcome new International Fringe Festival

Arts Council of the Central Okanagan (ARTSCO) presents the fest Sept. 19-22

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Roundup from Armstrong’s Rodeo

Check out some of the action from the Finning Canada Pro Rodeo Tour

RDOS director raises questions about process for police officer’s replacement

Ted De Jager left his role as top cop in South Okanagan Similkameen in July

Poll: If you were being hunted by IT, what fear would he use against you?

We all float down here!

Stolen Kelowna car linked to attempted Vernon business break in

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue investigation into suspicious car and suspects

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

Wildfire service crews make short work of spot fire south of Salmon Arm

Bergerac Lake fire quickly put out

Styx, Loverboy rock Okanagan

Iconic Canadian, American bands treat thousands to rock and roll memories

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

Most Read