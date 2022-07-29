Fire danger rating at 5 for most of the Okanagan

Going into the B.C. long weekend, the fire danger ratings have been upgraded to a ‘five’ for the majority of the Okanagan.
A five means there is an extreme chance of fire in the area.
Most of the weather source stations are already at a five or predict to be at a five over the course of the weekend.
Temperatures around the Okanagan are expected to reach as high as 39C this weekend with little-to-no precipitation until Monday.
For the full list of weather station and their fire danger ratings, click here.
Stay cool, be safe, and be smart this weekend.
