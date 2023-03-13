Fire at Golden Court House. (Michele LaPointe/ Golden Star)

Fire destroys Golden courthouse

The fire started early Monday morning

Fire crews continue to battle a large blaze at the Golden Law Courts which started early Monday morning.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy says alarms were reported at around 3:30 a.m.

“There were multiple alarms going off and then a police officer who was on their way there could see flames coming out the front of the building,” Grandy said.

It was too early to tell if the fire at the Golden Law Courts and Service B.C. building was suspicious.

Fire Chief Mike Pecora confirmed the building was likely a total loss.

He said no one had been injured.

Fire at Golden Court House. (Michele LaPointe/ Golden Star)

Fire at Golden Court House. (Michele LaPointe/ Golden Star)

Flames were still shooting from the roof of the building more than five hours after volunteer fire crews were first called.

The building houses the community’s provincial courthouse but no cases were scheduled to be heard Monday.

The courthouse is across the street from the Golden and District Hospital and witnesses said hoses were blocking access to the hospital, while water being poured on the fire was pooling in front of that building.

Golden Alternate School also neighbours the courthouse building but students were on spring break on Monday and were not in class.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsfireGolden

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?

Just Posted

(Rock the Lake/Submitted)
First set of artists announced for Rock the Lake in Kelowna

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Cetaceans

The Coquihalla Highway (pictured) and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton are expected to get 15-25 cm of snowfall from today (March 13) to Tuesday (March 14) morning. /Drive BC Photo
Up to 25 cm of snow expected for Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3

The Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned up a year old illegal camp site in the backcountry near Bartley Rd. (OFTF/Facebook)
Okanagan Forest Task Force works with RCMP to remove backcountry campers