Fire destroys storage unit business in Kelowna

The fire was reported at Hawkeye Holdings just after 2 p.m. Thursday

A quick blazing fire has destroyed one storage unit business at Hawkeye Holdings in Kelowna.

The damaged business, named Woody’s, was one of the mom-and-pop type stores that rent space to work out of.

The fire was promptly put out by Kelowna Fire Department and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as emergency crews remain to clear the damage.

