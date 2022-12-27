Fire heavily damages trailer at north Kelowna RV park

Crews from Kelowna and Lake Country fire departments were called out just after midnight

A fifth-wheel trailer was heavily damaged in a fire on Dec. 27. (Photo/Contributed)

A fifth-wheel trailer went up in flames this morning in north Kelowna.

Crews from the Kelowna and Lake Country fire departments were called to Holiday RV Park at 415 Commonwealth Road around 12:10 a.m.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured, according to a Kelowna Fire Department media release.

The trailer was heavily damaged in the blaze.

fireKelownaLake Country